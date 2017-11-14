Transforming DoD ISR

This week on “Off the Shelf,” the Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) ISR Processing, Exploitation, and Dissemination (PED) Modernization Team shares insights, information and best practices in transforming the Defense Department’s Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) enterprise.

As ISR thought leaders supporting DoD, BAH’s Jeff Kimmons, Kim Bird, Ryan Kelchner, Graham Gilmer and Steve Mills share their insights on current ISR challenges and trends, including the role through data science and advanced analytics are playing in the transformation of DoD ISR PED.

The BAH team also discusses algorithmic warfare, and how machine intelligence will transform DoD ISR.