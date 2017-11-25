Listen Live Sports

DFARS: What does it mean for contractors?

November 25, 2017 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
Head shot of Bob Metzger
Bob Metzger, Rogers Joseph O’Donnell PC

(This show originally aired on October 24, 2017)

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Bob Metzger from Rogers Joseph O’Donnell, P.C., tackles the “cyber DFARS.”

As a widely acknowledged thought leader on cyber compliance, Metzger analyzes the Department of Defense’s new cyber rule, Safeguarding Covered Defense Information and Cyber Incident Reporting.

He sets the stage by expanding on the nature and extent of the cyber threat for government and industry.  Metzger highlights the key goals of the new rule and what it means for contractors.

He shares his insights regarding the timing for compliance with the new cyber rule and its key features, including the role and content of the contractor’s System Security Plan (SSP).

Finally,  Metzger compares and contrasts the role commercial practices can play in ensuring cyber security through the framework of cyber DFARS.

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

