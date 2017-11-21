Listen Live Sports

Is it time to update your health care plan?

November 21, 2017 5:28 pm
 
Is it true that federal workers and retirees voluntarily change spouses, partners or significant others more often than they switch health plans? And if so, what does that mean? What does that say about priorities? What about people who have been with the same health plan since the 1990s?

Walton Francis, author of the  Consumers’ Checkbook Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees, will answer those questions and more when he joins host Mike Causey on this week’s Your Turn  radio show.

Francis is the nation’s expert on federal health plans and he’ll go over tips you can use to get the best coverage at the lowest premium.

That is 10 a.m. today on Federal News Radio or 1500 AM in the D.C. metro area. This is a brand-new show but because it was pre-recorded we won’t be able to take telephone calls. The Nov. 29 show will be live and immediately following it, Walt Francis and Mike will be doing a webchat.

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.3736 0.0089 5.10%
L 2020 26.5084 0.0191 8.16%
L 2030 30.0626 0.0342 11.87%
L 2040 32.6328 0.0437 13.66%
L 2050 18.8492 0.0290 15.29%
G Fund 15.4993 0.0031 1.92%
F Fund 18.0400 -0.0099 3.44%
C Fund 36.2491 0.0477 16.90%
S Fund 47.1481 0.2356 14.35%
I Fund 29.8790 0.0304 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.