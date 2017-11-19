Listen Live Sports

Shared services & contract duplication

November 19, 2017 8:52 pm
 
Mike Pullen, vice president, Strategic Operations, CGI Federal

(This show originally aired on October 10, 2017)

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Mike Pullen, vice president for Strategic Operations at CGI Federal, talks shared services.

Pullen shares his insights regarding key opportunities and strategies for leveraging shared services to increase efficiency and savings across the federal enterprise.

The focus shifts to address the central role procurement vehicles can play in delivering shared savings.  In particular, Pullen addresses the key features and capabilities of multiple award contracts like the IT GWACs and Multiple Award Schedules in reducing transaction time and costs for customer agencies.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

He also confronts the challenge of contract duplication, addressing the role shared services can play in reducing unnecessary duplication contracts.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

