Leveraging the DoD auditing process

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.
|Dec 11, 2017
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.4885
|0.0155
|5.76%
|L 2020
|26.7641
|0.0348
|9.23%
|L 2030
|30.5209
|0.0625
|13.61%
|L 2040
|33.2092
|0.0785
|15.71%
|L 2050
|19.2222
|0.0508
|17.63%
|G Fund
|15.5204
|0.0030
|2.12%
|F Fund
|18.0767
|-0.0016
|3.33%
|C Fund
|37.3873
|0.1198
|20.49%
|S Fund
|47.9302
|0.0127
|17.67%
|I Fund
|30.2946
|0.1449
|23.44%
|Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.