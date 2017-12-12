Leveraging the DoD auditing process

Booz Allen joins this week’s “Off the Shelf” focusing on the strategic role financial planning and audits play in improving the overall readiness of the Department of Defense’s mission capabilities.

Booz Allen’s Jay Dodd, Richard Ressler, Rob Stevens, Elizabeth Robinson, and Mike Freundel share their analysis and lessons learned regarding the critical role audits play in setting the framework for increased mission capability across the Department of Defense.

The Booz Allen team shares on data from financial reviews provides keen insights regarding on-going operational dynamics and mission priorities. Data analysis from audits that can be leveraged by senior Department leaders to identify potential mission improvements.