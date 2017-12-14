Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

A inside look at the Defense Health Agency

December 14, 2017 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Download audio

Head shot of Guy Kiyokawa
Guy Kiyokawa, deputy director, Defense Health Agency

(This show originally aired on November 7, 2017)

This week on “Off the Shelf,” Guy Kiyokawa, deputy director, Defense Health Agency (DHA) discusses DHA’s creation, mission and vision for caring for the warfighter.

During his tenure at DHA, Deputy Director Kiyokawa has played a leading role in the creation and implementation of DHA, including the current restructuring of the administration of “military medical treatment facilities.”

Kiyokawa shares his insights regarding the logistical and managerial complexities associated with the ensuring the warfighter is “medically ready to deploy.”

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

He also addressed DHA’s ongoing efforts to increase operational efficiency and effectiveness across DHA, including leveraging shared services opportunities and reducing duplication.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards Defense Health Agency Duplication Guy Kiyokawa Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron Shared services

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.