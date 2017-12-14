A inside look at the Defense Health Agency

(This show originally aired on November 7, 2017)

This week on “Off the Shelf,” Guy Kiyokawa, deputy director, Defense Health Agency (DHA) discusses DHA’s creation, mission and vision for caring for the warfighter.

During his tenure at DHA, Deputy Director Kiyokawa has played a leading role in the creation and implementation of DHA, including the current restructuring of the administration of “military medical treatment facilities.”

Kiyokawa shares his insights regarding the logistical and managerial complexities associated with the ensuring the warfighter is “medically ready to deploy.”

He also addressed DHA’s ongoing efforts to increase operational efficiency and effectiveness across DHA, including leveraging shared services opportunities and reducing duplication.