Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
Category management & small business contracting

December 3, 2017 9:14 pm
 
< a min read
Head shot of Michael Stabolepszy
Michael Stabolepszy, managing partner and co-founder, INTEGRITYOne Partners

(This show originally aired on October 17, 2017)

This week on “Off the Shelf”,  Michael Stabolepszy, managing partner and co-founder of INTEGRITYOne Partners, shares his insights regarding the impact category management has had on small businesses.

Stabolepszy explains how category management has created a challenging market dynamic for small businesses seeking competitive channels to participate in the federal market.

At the same time he also discusses the vital role GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program has played in creating opportunities for small businesses and how it can continue to do so.  In particular, Stabolepszy highlights  MAS Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) as a key tool in the tool box that both government and industry in meeting complex IT requirements while providing opportunities for small businesses.

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

