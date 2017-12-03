Category management & small business contracting

(This show originally aired on October 17, 2017)

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Michael Stabolepszy, managing partner and co-founder of INTEGRITYOne Partners, shares his insights regarding the impact category management has had on small businesses.

Stabolepszy explains how category management has created a challenging market dynamic for small businesses seeking competitive channels to participate in the federal market.

At the same time he also discusses the vital role GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program has played in creating opportunities for small businesses and how it can continue to do so. In particular, Stabolepszy highlights MAS Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) as a key tool in the tool box that both government and industry in meeting complex IT requirements while providing opportunities for small businesses.