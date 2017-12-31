Digital transformation in the federal government

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.
|Dec 29, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.5506
|-0.0061
|5.76%
|L 2020
|26.8902
|-0.0211
|9.23%
|L 2030
|30.7362
|-0.0468
|13.61%
|L 2040
|33.4787
|-0.0622
|15.71%
|L 2050
|19.3966
|-0.0422
|17.63%
|G Fund
|15.5405
|0.0030
|2.12%
|F Fund
|18.1150
|0.0244
|3.33%
|C Fund
|37.6103
|-0.1929
|20.49%
|S Fund
|48.4661
|-0.3255
|17.67%
|I Fund
|30.8556
|0.1133
|23.44%
|Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.