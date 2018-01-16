Network resilience & DoD: A mission imperative!

This week on Off the Shelf, a team of Booz Allen subject matter experts focus on the policy, operational and technical frameworks underpinning the Department of Defense’s network resilience efforts and the delivery of future IT networks.

Bill Schuler, senior vice president and Chris Christou, principal in Booz Allen’s Strategic Innovation Group, Steve Modica, chief technologist in the Defense & Intelligence Group, and Patrick Ward, chief technologist in the Defense & Intelligence Group, join host Roger Waldron for this roundtable discussion.

Booz Allen brings its policy, technical and logistics expertise for an engaging discussion of the increasing complex nature of the Department’s IT networks.

From the department’s need to support real time applications like voice and video, and real-time messaging, to the challenge of addressing network scalability to meet new digital-based solutions, to the need for more reliance on wireless networks that are increasingly used for tactical missions and back office business operations, Booz Allen’s integrated team shares lessons learned, insights and analysis on the way forward for network resilience.