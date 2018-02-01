This week Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, joins Off the Shelf for a look back at 2017, a procurement year in transition, and a look at the year ahead.

Gormley shares his top acquisition policy developments for 2017 and what they mean for government and industry. He also assesses the policy and operational impact of the new administration’s regulatory and reorganization efforts.

Gormley provides his take on the impact of the regulatory freeze, the “two for one” executive order, OMB’s government reorganization initiative, ongoing category management efforts and the new acquisition executives leading government procurement.

He also takes a deep dive into eCommerce and Section 846, focusing on GSA’s and OMB’s implementation efforts.