This week on Off the Shelf, Ray Bjorklund of Birch Grove Consulting, trains his analytical lens on the current state of category management.

Focusing the current measures and metrics, the current state brings to mind the old adage “you can’t manage what you can’t measure,” highlighting the need for data integrity to effectively set baselines/metrics to support management.

Further, Bjorklund raises the question as to whether the current state is measuring the right things—“bad metrics can result in bad behaviors.” Finally, he provides his thoughts on the evolving nature of category management as a government business tool.