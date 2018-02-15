IT modernization: A roadmap to progress

Tyliszczak shares his insights on the need for customer agencies to develop IT modernization and consolidation plans, including roadmaps that track progress and identify appropriate acquisition strategies consistent with agency need.
He also addresses key strategies and considerations in implementing cloud computing, cybersecurity and shared services.
Among other items, Tyliszczak provides his thoughts on FedRAMP and the challenge of accelerating cloud adoption, layered approaches to cybersecurity and shared services opportunities to address outdated, legacy systems.