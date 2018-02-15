IT modernization: A roadmap to progress

(This show originally aired on January 9, 2018)

This week on “Off the Shelf,” Stanley Tyliszczak, staff vice president for Technology Integration and chief engineer within General Dynamics Information Technology’s Chief Technology Office, examines strategies to meet the evolving IT needs in the federal market.

Tyliszczak shares his insights on the need for customer agencies to develop IT modernization and consolidation plans, including roadmaps that track progress and identify appropriate acquisition strategies consistent with agency need.

He also addresses key strategies and considerations in implementing cloud computing, cybersecurity and shared services.

Advertisement

Among other items, Tyliszczak provides his thoughts on FedRAMP and the challenge of accelerating cloud adoption, layered approaches to cybersecurity and shared services opportunities to address outdated, legacy systems.