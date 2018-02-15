Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

IT modernization: A roadmap to progress

February 15, 2018 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Download audio

Head shot of Stan Tyliszczak
Stan Tyliszczak

(This show originally aired on January 9, 2018)

This week on “Off the Shelf,” Stanley Tyliszczak, staff vice president for Technology Integration and chief engineer within General Dynamics Information Technology’s Chief Technology Office, examines strategies to meet the evolving IT needs in the federal market.

Tyliszczak shares his insights on the need for customer agencies to develop IT modernization and consolidation plans, including roadmaps that track progress and identify appropriate acquisition strategies consistent with agency need.

He also addresses key strategies and considerations in implementing cloud computing, cybersecurity and shared services.

        Insight by Booz Allen Hamilton: Technology experts explore cyber engineering in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Among other items, Tyliszczak provides his thoughts on FedRAMP and the challenge of  accelerating cloud adoption, layered approaches to cybersecurity and shared services opportunities to address outdated, legacy systems.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Cloud Computing Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Cybersecurity Digital Government FedRAMP GDIT IT consolidation IT modernization Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldon Shared services Stanley Tyliszczak Technology

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the day

NWS measures liquid water content of snow

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars become legal in the US