Modernizing DoD’s PNT capabilities

This week on Off the Shelf, Booz Allen’s Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Functional team joins the show to discuss the operational, tactical and strategic imperative of rethinking and modernizing the Department’s PNT capabilities.

Booz Allen’s Trey Obering, Scott Welles and Bill Nichols share the mission-related and business-related role PNT plays in everything DoD does while highlighting opportunities to bring greater resilience, scalability, flexibility and interoperability to PNT.

They share lessons learned and keys to sound, effective and secure PNT through greater understating of technical baseline requirements, competition and sound policy frameworks.