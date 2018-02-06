Listen Live Sports

Off the Shelf
 
Off the Shelf
 
NDAA: A look back at 2017

February 6, 2018 6:49 pm
 
Head Shot of Jon Etherton
Jon Etherton, president, Etherton and Associates

This week on Off the Shelf, Jon Etherton, president of Etherton and Associates, Inc., shares his insights and thoughts regarding the issues, opportunities and timelines around implementation of Section 846, the eCommerce provision from last year’s NDAA.

He also highlights key “under the radar” NDAA management and acquisition provisions that have the potential for significant impact on DoD operations.

Finally, Etherton looks ahead to what’s in store for this year’s NDAA and tackles the impending reorganization of AT&L.

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

