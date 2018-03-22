The future of integrated air & missile defense

Listen Live Sports

March 22, 2018 4:56 pm
 
Group photo of Booz Allen IAMD team
(L-R) Matthew Hawes, Christian Hoff, Trey Obering, host Roger Waldron

This week on Off the Shelf, Booz Allen’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Team provide an overview of the strategic importance of IAMD and the operational challenges and opportunities for the Department of Defense.

Trey Obering, executive vice president, along with Booz Allen principals Christian Hoff, Scott Welles and Matthew Hawes share their domain expertise on IADM development, integration and management.

The Booz Allen team share insights on the types and capabilities across the IAMD spectrum including explaining the “kill chain,” “non-kinetic” and “kinetic” kill methods. Our discussion focuses on the evolving threat, new technologies and capabilities for defense, and how the Department can leverage these capabilities.

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

