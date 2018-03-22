The future of integrated air & missile defense

This week on Off the Shelf, Booz Allen’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Team provide an overview of the strategic importance of IAMD and the operational challenges and opportunities for the Department of Defense.

Trey Obering, executive vice president, along with Booz Allen principals Christian Hoff, Scott Welles and Matthew Hawes share their domain expertise on IADM development, integration and management.

The Booz Allen team share insights on the types and capabilities across the IAMD spectrum including explaining the “kill chain,” “non-kinetic” and “kinetic” kill methods. Our discussion focuses on the evolving threat, new technologies and capabilities for defense, and how the Department can leverage these capabilities.