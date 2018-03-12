NDAA: A look back at 2017

(This show originally aired February 6, 2018)

This week on Off the Shelf, Jon Etherton, president of Etherton and Associates, Inc., shares his insights and thoughts regarding the issues, opportunities and timelines around implementation of Section 846, the eCommerce provision from last year’s NDAA.

He also highlights key “under the radar” NDAA management and acquisition provisions that have the potential for significant impact on DoD operations.

Finally, Etherton looks ahead to what’s in store for this year’s NDAA and tackles the impending reorganization of AT&L.