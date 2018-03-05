Listen Live Sports

The impact of DoD's commercial item rule

March 5, 2018
 
Headshot of Angela Styles
Angela Styles, partner, Bracewell LLP

This week on Off the Shelf, Angela Styles, partner at Bracewell LLP, tackles the Department of Defense’s problematic implementation of its new commercial item rule and its implications for contractors and the department.

Styles also addresses the potential for Section 846, the eCommerce provision of the NDAA, to reshape the federal market—and how the increase in the micro-purchase threshold will have a greater, immediate impact in streamlining acquisition.

She also shares her thoughts on GSA and the increasing important role it is playing in the procurement system through its leadership on Section 846, shared services, and the IT modernization.

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

