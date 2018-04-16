Listen Live Sports

Mergers & acquisitions in 2018

Peter Eyre, partner, Crowell & Moring LLP

This week on Off the Shelf, Peter Eyre, partner at Crowell & Moring LLP, tackles the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market.

With the flurry of M&A activity in the federal government contractor market, Eyre examines the key factors and trends shaping the M&A market. He shares his insights on particularly attractive (“hot”) mission capabilities and competitive dynamics that are driving M&A activity.

Eyre also describes the M&A process for government contractors, including identifying best practices for due diligence, outlining the government’s contractor’s role, and importance of effective communication between and among the parties.

Finally, Eyre provides his thoughts on where the M&A market is headed and what it means for government and industry.

