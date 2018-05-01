FAS: Easy, efficient & modern

Listen Live Sports

May 1, 2018 7:05 am
 
Alan Thomas, commissioner, Federal Acquisition Service

This week on Off the Shelf, Alan Thomas, commissioner of the General Service Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) shares what’s next for the Section 846 Implementation plan, IT Modernization, and the GSA Schedules program.

Thomas provides an overview of FAS operations supporting customer agencies and the key priorities for delivering best value mission support to customer agencies and the American people.

He shares his vision for FAS operations for customer agencies:  Easy, Efficient, and Modern.  Thomas also gives his thoughts on leadership, the FAS workforce, and the characteristics of successful organizations.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

