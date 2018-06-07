Listen Live Sports

A procurement potpourri

June 7, 2018
 
This week on Off the Shelf, Larry Allen, President of Allen Federal Business Partners, gives his take on GSA’s Section 846 implementation plan, including the potential implications of the proposed increase in the Micro-Purchase Threshold (MPT) to $25,000.

Larry Allen, president, Allen Federal Business Partners

Allen explains what the proposed MPT increase means for customer agencies, contractors (small businesses) and pre-existing contract vehicles like the GSA schedules program.

He also provides assessments and insights on the current state of the GSA schedules program, including the addition of Order level Materials and the challenge of SIN duplication.

Allen also gives tips on what contractors need to focus on with four months left in the fiscal year, and he discusses whether the FITARA report cards relevant.

Finally, Allen highlights trends in MAC/GWAC spending.

