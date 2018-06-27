Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

An inside look at GSA

June 27, 2018 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Head shot of Emily Murphy
Emily Murphy, administrator, GSA

(This show originally aired on May 15, 2018)

This week GSA Administrator Emily Murphy joined Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion of GSA operations and her key priorities:

  • Ethical Leadership
  • Reduce Duplication
  • Increase Competition
  • Improve Transparency.

Administrator Murphy provided her thoughts on implementation of Section 846 including the key findings of the Phase I report as well as the next steps for Phase II.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

She also discussed recent improvements in the GSA Schedules program, including the new Order Level Materials rule.

Finally, IT Modernization and GSA’s role provide a framework for a discussion of the vision for shared services.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement contract duplication Contracting Emily Murphy GSA GSA schedules Off the Shelf order level materials Radio Interviews Roger Waldron Section 846 Shared Services transparency

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington