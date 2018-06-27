An inside look at GSA

(This show originally aired on May 15, 2018)

This week GSA Administrator Emily Murphy joined Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion of GSA operations and her key priorities:

Ethical Leadership

Reduce Duplication

Increase Competition

Improve Transparency.

Administrator Murphy provided her thoughts on implementation of Section 846 including the key findings of the Phase I report as well as the next steps for Phase II.

Advertisement

She also discussed recent improvements in the GSA Schedules program, including the new Order Level Materials rule.

Finally, IT Modernization and GSA’s role provide a framework for a discussion of the vision for shared services.