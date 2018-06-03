Listen Live Sports

An update on the NDAA

June 3, 2018 3:53 pm
 
Headshots of Etherton and Sisti
Jon Etherton & Tom Sisti

This week on Off the Shelf, Jon Etherton, president of Etherton and Associates, Inc., and Tom Sisti, senior director & chief legislative counsel for SAP, provide a legislative update on the acquisition policy highlights in the House NDAA (HR 5515) including the proposed revision of the commercial item definition, the proposed increase in the Micro-Purchase Threshold, the proposed definition of subcontract.

Etherton and Sisti also highlight the significant Congressional concern regarding cyber and supply chain risk and what it may mean for government and industry.   Etherton also provides and update on the budget and appropriations process.  Finally, they give their thoughts on the Senate NDAA’s potential key acquisition policy provisions.

 

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

