This week on Off the Shelf, Ray Bjorklund, president of Birch Grove Consulting, follows the money!

Bjorklund provides insights and analysis regarding the growing assisted acquisition services market. He also gives his take on the budget and what it means for government and industry.

How does the contract addressable spend look at this point in the year? Bjorklund provides some thoughts on the President’s reorganization plan—how likely it is and where might there be opportunities for contractors.