The state of procurement in 2018

July 27, 2018 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
Head shot of Jason Miller
Jason Miller

This week’s Off the Shelf features  Federal News Radio Executive Editor Jason Miller on the state of procurement in 2018.

In a wide ranging discussion, Miller tackles the Trump Administration’s government reorganization plan, the use of Other Transaction Authority (OTA),  the state of category management and GSA’s ongoing implementation of Section 846.

Other topics include “Best in Class” contracting’s impact on the market, the OFPP administrator vacancy, and GSA’s increasing profile across government. Throughout the show Miller not only provides his thoughts but “turns the tables” on the host—seeking my thoughts and observations.

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

