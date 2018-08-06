“And the winners are…”

Listen Live Sports

August 6, 2018
 
(This show originally aired on June 19, 2018)

(L-R) Jonathan Aronie, David Dowd, Jason Workmaster & Lorraine Campos

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Lorraine Campos from Crowell & Moring, Jonathan Aronie from Sheppard Mullin, Jason Workmaster from Covington, and David Dowd from Mayer Brown bring you “The Rogers” Awards highlighting the significant and not so significant legal, policy and contractual events/developments of the past year.

This legal dream team provides insights on the Section 809 commercial item recommendations, JEDI, the DoD Commercial Item Guidebook and the Section 846 of the 2018 NDAA.

Other topics “honored” include the MSPV-NG J&A that fundamentally alters the structure of the MSPV program and the return of the Suspension and Debarment Official.

Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

