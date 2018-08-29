The Civil False Claims Act & OTAs

Madsen tackles some of the most challenging and important government contracts issues in play today. She shares her thoughts and insights regarding the current trends surrounding the Civil False Claims Act and what it all means for government and industry.
Madsen also shares her views on the role and process surrounding the Department of Defense’s Other Transactions Authority (OTA). OTAs will remain a vital tool in the toolbox while the Department refines its processes to ensure fair, transparent model that seeks and drives innovation.