The Civil False Claims Act & OTAs



Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week’s Off the Shelf features Marcia Madsen, partner at Mayer Brown LLP and a leading government contracts attorney.

Madsen tackles some of the most challenging and important government contracts issues in play today. She shares her thoughts and insights regarding the current trends surrounding the Civil False Claims Act and what it all means for government and industry.

Madsen also shares her views on the role and process surrounding the Department of Defense’s Other Transactions Authority (OTA). OTAs will remain a vital tool in the toolbox while the Department refines its processes to ensure fair, transparent model that seeks and drives innovation.

Advertisement

Finally, she examines some the key acquisition reforms outlined in the 2019 NDAA.