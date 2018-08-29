Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

The Civil False Claims Act & OTAs

August 29, 2018 9:27 am
 
< a min read
6 Shares       


Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week’s Off the Shelf features Marcia Madsen, partner at Mayer Brown LLP and a leading government contracts attorney.

Head shot of Marsha Madsen
Marcia Madsen, partner, Mayer Brown LLP

Madsen tackles some of the most challenging and important government contracts issues in play today.  She shares her thoughts and insights regarding the current trends surrounding the Civil False Claims Act and what it all means for government and industry.

Madsen also shares her views on the role and process surrounding the Department of Defense’s Other Transactions Authority (OTA).   OTAs will remain a vital tool in the toolbox while the Department refines its processes to ensure fair, transparent model that seeks and drives innovation.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Finally, she examines some the key acquisition reforms outlined in the 2019 NDAA.

Related Stories

Related Topics
2019 NDAA Acquisition Acquisition Policy Civil False Claims Act Coalition for Government Procurement Congress Contracting Contracts/Awards Defense Legislation Marcia Madsen Mayer Brown LLP Off the Shelf OTAs Radio Interviews Roger Waldron

Tues. & Thurs., 1 p.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'