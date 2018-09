(This show originally aired on August 14, 2018)



This week on Off the Shelf, Kevin Lynch, president and chief executive officer for the National Industries for the Blind (NIB), shares insights regarding the NIB mission and its role in finding employment opportunities for people who are blind.

Lynch outlines the role NIB plays in the procurement system as a supplier of over 7,000 product offerings, including professional-level services like Contract Management Support, Cybersecurity, Contract Close-out services and Section 508 Assurance.

He also examines the evolving role of eCommerce in federal procurement and the opportunities and challenges for government, industry and NIB.