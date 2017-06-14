14 recommendations to improve the state of women in the services

Since 1951, the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services — the armed services, that is — has forwarded its annual research findings to the Defense Secretary. This year the committee has sent up fourteen recommendations. Ret. Air Force Gen. Janet Wolfengarger and chairman of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services shares some highlights.
For the Defense Information Systems Agency, the insider threat is a matter of national security. For its cybersecurity insider threat chief, Paul DeMennato, it’s a matter of making sure policies cover both classified and unclassified networks. DeMennato is the cybersecurity insider threat chief at the DISA. He discussed some of the data analytics techniques DISA uses in its quest for better cybersecurity.