DISA pursues mobility, security through large contracts

The Defense Information Systems Agency is hard at work on the next generation of mobile, secure computing for the Defense Department. And it’s up to some heavy contracting activity. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione attended the annual DISA conference and shared some highlights.
From proving bomb parts can get through front-door screenings to examining the Fort Hood shootings, the Government Accountability Office has been following the federal insider threat situation for years. Its work covers both the physical world and cyberspace. Joseph Kirschbaum, the GAO’s director of defense capabilities and management discussed the range of work he’s overseen.