DISA pursues mobility, security through large contracts

Pentagon Solutions - June 26, 2017 https://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/062617_PENTAGON_SOLUTIONS_final.mp3

The Defense Information Systems Agency is hard at work on the next generation of mobile, secure computing for the Defense Department. And it’s up to some heavy contracting activity. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione attended the annual DISA conference and shared some highlights.