Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Pentagon Solutions

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Pentagon Solutions » Industry shares ideas to…

Industry shares ideas to bail out Defense Contract Audit Agency

By Federal News Radio Staff June 8, 2017 3:56 pm < a min read
Share
Pentagon Solutions - April 17, 2017

Download audio

Ever want to tell the doctor, if he just looked at this, or asked that question, he might be able to get a better analysis of what might be wrong? That’s how it is for defense contractors subject to checkups by the Defense Contract Audit Agency. The agency is beset by backlogs and other problems and industry has ideas that might help. Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, has details.

The military universities include cybersecurity programs. Now one academic is asking, why doesn’t the government just create a standalone cyber academy of it’s own? Mark Hagerott makes that proposal in a recent Foreign Policy article. Hagerott, Chancellor of the North Dakota University System, tells Federal News Radio’s Eric White why he thinks the time is ripe.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Alan Chvotkin All News Contracts/Awards Cybersecurity Defense Defense Contract Audit Agency Defense News Mark Hagerott North Dakota University System Professional Services Council
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Pentagon Solutions » Industry shares ideas to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA introduces 2017 astronaut class

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.