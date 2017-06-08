Service chiefs warn lawmakers against continuing resolution

Pentagon Solutions - April 10, 2017 https://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/041017_PENTAGON_SOLUTIONS_final.mp3

Military officials say the 2017 continuing resolution could be the worst yet. The service chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps all told Congress this week that this year could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione has the details.

The Navy is asking Congress to change military personnel laws to let the service grant early, merit-based promotions to officers. As Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu reports, the Navy wants to take a more “surgical” approach to promotions, rather than advancing its officers based on rigid schedules.