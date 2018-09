A U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at the Pentagon on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

It’s been 17 years since terrorists hijacked four commercial jet airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City; the Pentagon in Washington; and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Each year, Americans have found different ways to mark the anniversary and remember those who died in the attacks.