Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
FEMA head says he’ll stay on job amid watchdog investigation

September 16, 2018 11:56 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the government’s disaster relief agency says he has no intention of stepping aside, especially during Florence, despite being under investigation by a federal watchdog.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long says, “I’m here to serve my country every day. That’s all I do. And when it’s over, whenever it ends, I’m ready to go back home, love my family.”

Long says Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen (KEER’-sten) Nielsen “has never asked me to resign” from FEMA.

He says the two have a “very functional and professional relationship.”

On Thursday, Long said he never intentionally misused federal vehicles after news broke that DHS’ inspector general was investigating him. Long has said he’ll cooperate and own up to any mistakes.

Long spoke Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Agency Oversight Brock Long Defense DHS FEMA Government News Hurricane Florence Management People

