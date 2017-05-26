Opening a business is easy, keeping it open is the challenge

Ready To Prime - May 26, 2017 https://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/052617_RTP_Randy-Abmuel.mp3

On this edition of Columbia Technology Partners Ready to Prime Allen sits down with Randy Ambuel, vice president of Exceptional Software Strategies. Everything from teaming to staffing is on the table, a perfect conversation for someone thinking about opening up a business and hoping for growth. Which is easier, organic or prime growth? How do you cultivate each? How do you know when to team or prime? These are decisions that you can study in a book, but does it really work that way in reality? Find out on this edition of Columbia Technology Partners Ready to Prime.

About Randy Ambuel

As vice president, Randy mbuel brings over 35 years of experience in Software Engineering and Program Management within the Intelligence Community both in Civil Service and as a contractor to the Federal Government. Before coming to ExceptionalSoftware MrAmbuel worked for 20 years as a software engineer, system engineer, system administrator, system architect, lead systems engineer, and program manager. Additionally, Ambuel has been the leader in both sales and service teams.

Ambuel has been with Exceptional for 15 years and has managed multiple organizations and assisted in growing Exceptional to what it is today. Ambuel directs customer programs, both prime and subcontracts, handling all aspects from capture to close out. Ambuel has built a reputation as a strong communicator with regards to both customers and employees. This is best observed in his roles as a leader in both the Recruiting Department and Business Development. Randy enjoys interviewing candidates and “closing the deal”. Randy leads business development captures and proposal efforts for Exceptional. He has a winning track record within both the Intelligence Community and commercial sectors. His virtual proposal management process consistently delivers winning proposals on time, within budget, and without the stress of extreme hours.

Ambuel holds a B.S. degree in Computer Science from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville (SIU-E) and is PMP certified.

Randy serves his community through his church where he leads the Men’s Ministry and serves as an Elder. Randy and his wife enjoy raising and homeschooling their four children.