Business development is key

By Federal News Radio Staff August 7, 2017 12:22 pm < a min read
Ready to Prime - Aug. 7, 2017

On this edition of Columbia Technology Partners Ready to Prime Allen discusses a new service available to people interested in tracking everything. By everything I mean if you’re interested in getting work with any organization that posts their solicitations in a public and or private forum, BD Squared will find it and help you win the work. I know you’re saying that this is merely simple Business Development right? Brian Friel and his team take the traditional business development and add one important step. What is it? Tune in to this edition of CTP’s Ready to Prime to find out.

About Brian Friel

Brian Friel is a leading federal market analyst, specializing in data-driven analysis of markets and opportunities. He is co-founder of BD Squared LLC, a company that provides end-to-end business development support to federal contractors. He is also co-founder of Nation Analytics, which provides market intelligence services to the federal market. He can be reached at bfriel@bdsquaredllc.com.

