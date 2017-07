Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

head for the hills and enjoy celebrations of the Summer of Love (that was 1967, by the way) and other musical performances at the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival (in Orkney Springs, Virginia, selected dates through Sept. 3).

The traditional song “Oh Shenandoah” has several versions. Variations of the second line include “I long to see you” and “I long to hear you.”