enjoy freshly shucked oysters and lots of regional fare at the Maryland Seafood Festival at Sandy Point State Park (Sept. 9 and 10).

Every year, in January, Sandy Point State Park is also the site of the Polar Bear Plunge, which involves participants running into the usually very cold waters of the Chesapeake Bay.