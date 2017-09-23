Fun stuff: smooth like (apple) butter

Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

get yourself over to Shenandoah National Park for its 18th annual Apple Butter Celebration. Help make apple butter and then take some home! Also enjoy a host of apple-inflected menu items (today through 5:00 p.m. at Skyland, near mile marker 42 on Skyline Drive).

People with a refined sense of grammar may prefer the expression “smooth as butter” to “smooth like butter.” However, it was the latter saying that was popularized by A Tribe Called Quest in its 1991 song “Butter.”