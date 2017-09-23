Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: smooth like (apple) butter

September 23, 2017 10:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       
091817_Recreation News

Nicole Ogrysko | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • get yourself over to Shenandoah National Park for its 18th annual Apple Butter Celebration. Help make apple butter and then take some home! Also enjoy a host of apple-inflected menu items (today through 5:00 p.m. at Skyland, near mile marker 42 on Skyline Drive).

People with a refined sense of grammar may prefer the expression “smooth as butter” to “smooth like butter.” However, it was the latter saying that was popularized by A Tribe Called Quest in its 1991 song “Butter.”

Related Topics
All News Andrew Mitchell fun stuff Marvin Bond Recreation News

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Curious George promotes nutrition information

Today in History

1776: American revolutionary Nathan Hale executed by British

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2155 0.0098 3.92%
L 2020 26.1853 0.0232 6.18%
L 2030 29.5213 0.0411 8.74%
L 2040 31.9603 0.0525 9.97%
L 2050 18.4156 0.0343 11.07%
G Fund 15.4425 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0532 0.0147 3.86%
C Fund 35.0180 0.0231 11.93%
S Fund 45.4259 0.1504 8.16%
I Fund 29.5932 0.1244 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.