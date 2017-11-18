Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: Indiana wants you

November 18, 2017 12:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
111317_Recreation News

Nicole Ogrysko | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • the small town of Indiana, Pennsylvania, the home town of the actor Jimmy Stewart, engages in its annual celebration of the classic Yuletide movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” (every weekend through the week before Christmas).

“Indiana Wants Me” was the title of Canadian singer-songwriter R. Dean Taylor’s only U.S. top ten hit, peaking at Billboard magazine’s number 5 in November 1970.

Related Topics
All News Andrew Mitchell fun stuff Marvin Bond Recreation News

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.