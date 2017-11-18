Fun stuff: Indiana wants you

Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

the small town of Indiana, Pennsylvania, the home town of the actor Jimmy Stewart, engages in its annual celebration of the classic Yuletide movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” (every weekend through the week before Christmas).

“Indiana Wants Me” was the title of Canadian singer-songwriter R. Dean Taylor’s only U.S. top ten hit, peaking at Billboard magazine’s number 5 in November 1970.