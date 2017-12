Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

tour some homes beautifully decorated for the holidays in St. Michaels, Maryland and Fredericksburg, Virginia (today and tomorrow).

The homes available for touring in St. Michaels date back to the 18th and 19th centuries, while the homes in Fredericksburg reflect the late Victorian style popular around the turn of the 20th century.