Fun stuff: cold as ice, but still a paradise

From closed federal buildings and memorials to rallies on Capitol Hill, the October 2013 shutdown had a big impact on D.C. and the federal workforce.
|Jan 19, 2018
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.7493
|0.0210
|6.19%
|L 2020
|27.3581
|0.0516
|9.86%
|L 2030
|31.6572
|0.1066
|14.54%
|L 2040
|34.6619
|0.1397
|16.77%
|L 2050
|20.1769
|0.0939
|18.81%
|G Fund
|15.5598
|0.0010
|2.33%
|F Fund
|17.9483
|-0.0272
|3.82%
|C Fund
|39.5637
|0.1740
|21.82%
|S Fund
|50.4800
|0.5615
|18.22%
|I Fund
|32.3820
|0.1606
|25.42%
