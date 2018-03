Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

learn about the wonders of nature and the dangers posed by climate change at the Environmental Film Festival in the Nation’s Capital (various locations, through March 25).

“It’s not Easy Being Green” is the title of Kermit the Frog’s famous song in which he expresses the fear that his appearance prevents him from being noticed by others.