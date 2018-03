Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

indulge your love of the beauties of springtime in D.C. at one of many events that are part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. And, before you head to the Tidal Basin, get the latest update on when the cherry blossoms might be in peak bloom (various locations, through April 15).

According to Slate’s music critic Carl Wilson, “My Cherie Amour,” Stevie Wonder’s 1969 Motown hit, was originally titled “Oh, My Marsha.”