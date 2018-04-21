Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: a boatload of boat shows

April 21, 2018 10:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       
041618_Recreation News

Jory Heckman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • ‘tis the season for boat shows, to get you in the mood to go out on the water this summer. This month you have two good local choices to view the latest craft, the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show (through tomorrow) and the Bay Bridge Boat Show (in Stevensville, Maryland, April 27-29).

For newbies, boat shows offer basic instruction in what you need to know to operate your newly acquired craft.

Related Topics
All News Andrew Mitchell fun stuff Marvin Bond Recreation News

Top Stories

See More Events
Post Your Event

Government Events

4|20 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job Fair
4|20 AFFIRM Career & Job Shadow Day
4|20 11th Annual Joint & Combat Support Agency IT Day

Fed Photo of the day

NASA models new satellite to monitor exoplanets, stars

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war