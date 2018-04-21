Fun stuff: a boatload of boat shows

Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

‘tis the season for boat shows, to get you in the mood to go out on the water this summer. This month you have two good local choices to view the latest craft, the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show (through tomorrow) and the Bay Bridge Boat Show (in Stevensville, Maryland, April 27-29).

For newbies, boat shows offer basic instruction in what you need to know to operate your newly acquired craft.