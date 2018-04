Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

celebrate one of the delights of spring in the Middle Atlantic, the blossoming of the redbud tree, at an annual festival in Dayton, Virginia (today, through 4:00 p.m.).

The festival features 14 locations where redbud saplings are being given away for planting at home.