Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

it’s the height of summer and there are outdoor events all around us, among them this year’s Blackberry Delight festival at Skyland in Shenandoah National Park (July 21).

The festival’s organizers promise “blackberry-infused dishes combined with a full day of live music, dancing, local crafts, pony rides and kids’ activities.“