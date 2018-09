Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

Hurricane Florence is giving local oenophiles another chance to attend the 35th annual Maryland Wine Festival, which has been rescheduled for weather reasons and is now set to take place in Westminster, Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The Carroll County festival was originally slated for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15 and 16.