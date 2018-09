Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

head for the hills and take in handcrafted works, regional wines and craft beers at the Deep Creek Lake Art, Wine & Beer Festival at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry, Maryland (today through 6:00 p.m.).

Proceeds from this festival benefit an animal adoption program and local year-round musical performances in Garrett County.