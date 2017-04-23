Sports Listen

Community reluctantly bidding farewell to 600-year-old tree

By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 7:43 am < a min read
BERNARDS, N.J. (AP) — It’s the end of the line for a 600-year-old white oak tree in New Jersey that’s believed to be among the oldest in the nation.

Crews are due at a church this week to remove the beloved tree, which was declared dead last summer.

The tree at the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church in Bernards has been an important part of the community since the town’s inception in the 1700s. It’s served as a scenic backdrop for photographs and was the site of a picnic Gen. George Washington held with the Marquis de Lafayette.

The community’s sense of loss has been somewhat softened, though, since the tree’s legacy will live on.

Another white oak cultivated from the old tree’s acorns was recently planted on another part of the church property.

