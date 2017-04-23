Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Science News

Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Small earthquake rattles California…

Small earthquake rattles California coast near Santa Barbara

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 3:23 pm < a min read
Share

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A small earthquake has rattled parts of the Southern California coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-3.6 quake hit just before 11 a.m. Sunday about 3 miles east of Santa Barbara.

A sheriff’s dispatcher says there are no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The geological survey’s website had hundreds of reports of people feeling the shaking nearly 60 miles to the north in Lompoc and as far south as Los Angeles County.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Small earthquake rattles California…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.